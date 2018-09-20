Baton Rouge's library board signed off on a land purchase to build a new branch in the Southdowns area Thursday.

The proposal for the long-awaited South Branch will now go to the Metro Council for final approval.

The site is near the intersection of Perkins Road and College Drive on land in the Rouzan development. Library officials looked to build a branch in Rouzan nearly a decade ago, and the idea recently resurfaced when the development came under new ownership.

Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg, who represents the area, has backed the South Branch plans. She hasn't heard of any opposition but said she is "never surprised at the unexpected."

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson said he'll review the proposal, but he isn't aware of any resistance to the South Branch. As the parish considers taxes for mental health and infrastructure, plus industrial exemptions, it's more important to look at collections parish-wide and consider lowering the share that goes to libraries, which receive an oversized portion, Wilson said.