A Louisiana State Police pilot was injured and taken to an area hospital after a crash landing Wednesday afternoon at an Ascension Parish airport, troopers said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to open an investigation into the crash and its cause, troopers said in a statement Wednesday.
Troopers said the 1986 Bell helicopter is suspected of having a mechanical failure that forced the pilot to make an emergency landing.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said the crash happened about 3:20 p.m. at Louisiana Regional Airport, which is off La. 44 just outside the southwest corner of the Gonzales city limits.
The pilot, who was not identified, had minor injuries. The helicopter had significant damage, troopers said.
The FAA press office in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.