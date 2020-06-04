With Cristobal expected to re-strengthen from a tropical depression to a tropical storm ahead of its projected Louisiana landfall Sunday or Monday, area officials are preparing sand for residents to barrier their homes.
Here's a list of where to find sand and sandbags in your area. Most recommend bringing your own shovel to fill bags.
East Baton Rouge
BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds — 16072 Airline Highway
BREC Alsen Park — 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
BREC Cadillac Street — 6117 Cadillac Street
BREC Doyles Bayou Park — 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
BREC Flannery Road Park — 801 S Flannery Road
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park — 1702 Gardere Lane
BREC Lovett Road Park — 13443 Lovett Road
BREC Memorial Stadium — 1702 Foss Street
Ascension
Pre-filled bags:
Prairieville Fire Department — 14517 La. 73, Prairieville
5th Ward Fire Department — 39110 La. 22, Darrow
7th District Fire Department Station 71 — 13432 Roddy Road, Gonzales
Butch Gore Memorial Park — 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 — 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
Stevens Park — 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
Donaldsonville DPW West building — 725 Church St., Donaldsonville
Jackie Robinson Memorial Park — 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
Fill yourself:
Galvez Lake Fire Department on Joe Sevario Road
Raymond Tullier Road in Sorrento
Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road in Dutchtown
Buxton subdivision in St. Amant
Lake Martin Road at La. 431
The storm is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana this weekend.
West Baton Rouge
William and Lee Park — 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
Rivault Park — 900 S. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen
Alexander Park — 250 Elaine Street in Brusly,
Erwinville Park — 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen,
Myhand Park — 8201 Laws Road in Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
Lobdell Fire Station
Addis Fire Station — 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
Pointe Coupee
Legonier Fire station
Innis Fire station
Lottie Fire station
Fordoche Fire station
Town of Livonia
Valverda Fire station
Morganza Fire station
Callaway Rd Fire station
Rougon Fire station
Grandbay Substation
False River Fire station
Waterloo Fire station
New Roads Training Station
Multi-Use Center
Parish Road Barn