With Cristobal expected to re-strengthen from a tropical depression to a tropical storm ahead of its projected Louisiana landfall Sunday or Monday, area officials are preparing sand for residents to barrier their homes.

Here's a list of where to find sand and sandbags in your area. Most recommend bringing your own shovel to fill bags.

East Baton Rouge

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds — 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park — 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street — 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park — 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park — 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park — 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park — 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium — 1702 Foss Street

Ascension

Pre-filled bags:

Prairieville Fire Department — 14517 La. 73, Prairieville

5th Ward Fire Department — 39110 La. 22, Darrow

7th District Fire Department Station 71 — 13432 Roddy Road, Gonzales

Butch Gore Memorial Park — 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 — 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales

Stevens Park — 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

Donaldsonville DPW West building — 725 Church St., Donaldsonville

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park — 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

Fill yourself:

Galvez Lake Fire Department on Joe Sevario Road

Raymond Tullier Road in Sorrento

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road in Dutchtown

Buxton subdivision in St. Amant

Lake Martin Road at La. 431

West Baton Rouge

William and Lee Park — 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen

Rivault Park — 900 S. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen

Alexander Park — 250 Elaine Street in Brusly,

Erwinville Park — 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen,

Myhand Park — 8201 Laws Road in Addis

South Winterville Water Tower

Lobdell Fire Station

Addis Fire Station — 6875 Hwy 1, Addis

Pointe Coupee

Legonier Fire station

Innis Fire station

Lottie Fire station

Fordoche Fire station

Town of Livonia

Valverda Fire station

Morganza Fire station

Callaway Rd Fire station

Rougon Fire station

Grandbay Substation

False River Fire station

Waterloo Fire station

New Roads Training Station

Multi-Use Center

Parish Road Barn