A man who offered water to a mail carrier before viciously stabbing her on New Year's Eve was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The U.S. Postal worker managed to escape her attacker and survive, officials said.
Officials say the attacker — whom they later identified as 28-year-old Lionel Haile — approached the mail carrier's truck around 1 p.m. Dec. 31 to offer her a bottle of water as she began to deliver mail at an apartment complex at 1233 Mount Pleasant Road in Zachary.
Haile then went into an apartment to get the water and bring it to her. After accepting it and turning her back to him, an affidavit for Haile's arrest says be began his "unprovoked" attack.
Officials say Haile dragged the woman out of the truck, threw her to the ground and began assaulting her with a knife.
The woman fought off the attacker and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Witnesses and surveillance video helped officers identify Haile as the suspect, though the affidavit says he denied any involvement in the stabbing.
Haile was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted second-degree murder.