One man was found dead and another injured late Thursday on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish after an apparent shooting, sheriff's deputies said.
Their truck was blocking all three lanes of I-10 westbound near the Prairieville exit around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said Donovan Jackson, sheriff's Office spokesman.
The blockage happened as people were returning home on I-10 from the Saints loss to the Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans. Some drivers were U-turning and going on I-10 eastbound to avoid the traffic.
Arriving deputies found multiple bullet holes in the truck with the passenger in the vehicle fatally shot, Jackson said.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren't immediately specified.
I-10 westbound was closed for about four hours and didn't reopen until around 4 a.m. Friday, Jackson said.
It wasn't immediately clear when or where the men were shot or why the shooting happened.
Jackson said deputies are investigating the incident. He did not identify the men.
More information could be available later Friday.