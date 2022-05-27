East Baton Rouge Parish's Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control has set its sights on buying a $4.5 million helicopter, which officials say will help them better stop the breeding and shorten the life spans of blood-sucking mosquitos.
The purchase, which needs Metro Council's approval, seems inevitable. But it's bringing new attention to the debate about dedicated taxes and whether certain city-parish agencies with healthy surpluses should be taking more frugal approaches when it comes to spending taxpayer money.
That discussion is once again being led by Councilman Dwight Hudson, who has taken aim before at agencies like BREC, CATS and the city-parish's library system. He has argued those agencies should give up some of the millions they pull in each year from voter-approved property taxes to supplement budget shortfalls elsewhere in city government.
Previous discussions have shown that can't be done, since dedicated taxes can only be expended for their voter-approved purposes.
"I think we have an obligation to the taxpayers that if we see an entity is collecting too much, we have to put limits on ourselves to make sure we're doing the right thing," Hudson said recently, when the council set a public hearing for the helicopter purchase — and set a special election for later this year for the renewal of one of MARC's 10-year property taxes.
MARC intended to present voters with a 1.23-mill 10-year tax renewal on Nov. 8, which was set to generate about $6 million annually through 2033. But after some robust discussion at Metro Council's meeting last week, the council reduced the millage to 1.06-mills; that's the current rate, since MARC rolled back the maximum amount it could levy from its property taxes several years ago.
The change won't prevent MARC from purchasing the helicopter, and the agency will still be able to pad approximately $1.2 million in its coffers annually over its operating expenses.
"If we don't set millage amounts correctly, we get into this attitude of having these dedicated taxes we have to spend, so let's find things to go and spend the revenue on, and I reject that," Hudson said.
Over the years, MARC has built up approximately $17.5 million in its reserve coffers from voter-approved property taxes.
Why a helicopter?
MARC is using some of those reserve funds to buy the helicopter, which Assistant Director Randy Vaeth says will cost about $3.7 million. MARC will spend another $500,000 outfitting the chopper for mosquito abatement, he said.
"This is something we've been planning for awhile," Vaeth said.
MARC currently has two twin-engine planes that are old — only one of them is actually operational, with other used to salvage parts from, Vaeth said.
A helicopter would allow the agency to fly lower and have more accurate and precise spraying on mosquito-killing chemicals, conduct more frequent and target spraying in hard-to-reach areas and focus abatement in breeding habitats and floodwaters.
"We're trying to emulate what's happening in the rest of the industry," Vaeth said. "In the last two to three years, we've gotten four new species of mosquitoes, been dealing with West Nile and other diseases. We need to stay abreast to the best technologies to control them."
Hudson asked if MARC could lease a helicopter or outsource helicopter spraying instead. But officials said that would be counterproductive and more costly.
The Metro Council will consider giving its blessing to the purchase at its June 8 meeting.