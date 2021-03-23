The Livingston Parish president has signed an agreement ending lawsuit blocking a major levee extension project in Ascension Parish that residents in Port Vincent and other low-lying Livingston communities feared would flood them.

The Laurel Ridge levee proposal, sought by generations of leaders in Ascension, would significantly reduce flood levels in the lower eastern side of the parish during major floods along the Amite River, but the idea became a flash point between the two parishes as local leaders responded to the devastating floods of 2016.

The $24 million joint proposal by Ascension's eastern drainage district and the Pontchartrain Levee District would close a gap in the parish's existing, self-funded eastern levee system along the Amite River, protecting St. Amant and parts of Sorrento, Acy and the Galvez area.

Livingston sued Ascension, the Pontchartrain Levee District and others in May 2018 to halt the project, but the two parishes agreed to stop the litigation in January 2019 while they negotiated a solution and further analyzed the possible impacts.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said Tuesday he agreed to sign the deal to end the litigation after Livingston engineers told him his parish would suffer no adverse effects from levee extension if a related project along La. 22 in lower Ascension were built — and Gov. John Bel Edward gave him a personal assurance late last week that the state would fund that work along La. 22.

"He said, 'Absolutely, we're going to do the project,'" Ricks said the governor told him.

Ricks also credited U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment with critical help in brokering the agreement.

Ricks comments came as Ascension and Livingston parishes issued a joint statement Tuesday indicating that they had recently found common ground and had reached "a new cooperation" on regional drainage problems.

"Storm water does not recognize borders," Cointment said in the statement. "The best way to solve our drainage issues is by working together."

Livingston Parish's lawsuit had not been dismissed as of midday Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. Ricks said lawyers were still finalizing the paperwork.

Under the agreement that Ricks signed, Ascension Parish has agreed not to expand pumping capacity to its Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station until the Comite diversion and the La. 22 project are finished.

The station has been a frequent target of criticism by residents and some officials in lower Livingston and St. James parishes, but Ascension officials have floated plans for additional pump stations in the Sorrento area.

Ascension Councilman Chase Melancon, who represents part of the area to be protected by the levee, welcomed the resolution. He said the levee project was still in land acquisition but was hopeful construction could start by late 2021 or 2022. He said the deal means tens of millions of dollars in drainage infrastructure for his parish can move forward.

"You may not have another day like this ever again. I'm on Cloud 9," Melancon said. "It's been a good day."

In low-lying parts of Ascension, state highways like La. 22 have been built up on earthen berms to keep them from flooding, but Ascension officials have noted for years that those berms also have an unintended, perverse effect on local drainage.

They act like low but wide-ranging dams across the landscape that hold up flood water from heading south toward the Lake Maurepas and Blind River areas.

Devised by Ascension's engineers, the La. 22 project, known as a "gapping project," would create channels under the highway just west of the Amite River Diversion Canal to allow overland flood water to flow more easily out of the river basin.

Ricks said his engineers told him that new engineering data showed that the La. 22 project in combination with the Comite River Diversion Canal, which is under construction and expected to be finished at the end of 2022, would mitigate any flooding impact from the construction of the Laurel Ridge levee extension.

An analysis of that project, working in combination with the Comite diversion, suggested they would expand the flood reduction benefits offered by the levee extension and the Comite Diversion and also lower flooding in some parts of lower Livingston by as much as 1 foot.

Areas immediately around the two cuts under La. 22 would see an increase of up to 3 feet of water while uninhabited swamps south of La. 22 in Ascension and St. James parishes would see increases of half inch to a foot. The analysis pitched that aspect of the project as a form of wetlands restoration.

Earlier modeling done for Ascension suggested a combination of that $24 million extension and the subsequent raising of the existing levee — part of a longer-term plan — would have significant flooding impacts on Livingston, in particular, in the Port Vincent and French Settlement areas.

However, those models were never initially shared with regulators who reviewed the levee extension project's permits. Residents in those areas and some Livingston drainage officials spoke out against the project at the time.

Ascension has been seeking funding for the La. 22 project through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the $1.2 billion pot of money made available for regional drainage projects.

Ricks said the parish's lawsuit was never intended to stop Ascension "from doing what is necessary to protect their residents" but gave the various parties time to offset any adverse effects on Livingston.

"These projects will not cost the taxpayers of Livingston Parish, but we will certainly realize a benefit from them," Ricks said.