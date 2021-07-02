After DPW workers put a chain on an ICE box container for removal as a Recycled Grease Trap Container waits its turn from a box culvert under Centurion Avenue, Antonio Wright, upper left, uses an excavator to extricate the item Thursday June 4, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. DPW is attempting to clear out problems from drainage areas to alleviate possible Tropical Storm Cristobal flooding.