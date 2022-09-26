When creating a stormwater utility district that will require residents to pay a new fee, East Baton Rouge Parish leaders trumpeted its benefits for preventing floods and cleaning up waterways. But some Metro Council members asked: Why are we being asked so urgently to create this district before we can tell residents how much the fee will cost?
The answer is now clear: The federal government is pushing the city-parish to do something to fix its troubled stormwater system, and it is threatening a potentially costly consent decree if it doesn't do so.
The utility district is Baton Rouge’s last-ditch attempt to avoid federal action in the coming weeks, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
“This is a chance for us to control our own destiny, provide an option that is affordable and equitable,” Armstrong said. “Otherwise, we won’t have options.”
Going back to 2008, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has flagged violations of the federal Clean Water Act from the city-parish’s Stormwater Management Program. It's not just about flood prevention; the parish has also been faulted for how water runs off of construction sites, where tainted water from commercial and industrial sites flows and how the parish tries to catch and stop people from illegally dumping contaminants into the drainage system.
Baton Rouge has been cited repeatedly for deficiencies in its program over the past decade, according to records from the Louisiana Department of Enviornmental Quality, which administers the Clean Water Act in Louisiana on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency. The city-parish has failed audits of its SWMP four times since 2008, according to public correspondence between the city-parish and state regulators.
The letters request the city-parish address its issues promptly or face “civil penalties for each day of noncompliance.”
The city-parish is already under two consent decrees for issues with its sewer system, dating back to 2001 and 1988. Federal regulators at the time required the establishment of a dedicated funding source for repairs to the system, and sewer rates for residents have been raised by more than 4% every year since the early 2000s for that work, Armstrong said.
LDEQ and the Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
“We’ve known that since at least 2008 we’ve been failing audits and being cited, and essentially, the can has been kicked down the road for so long that federal enforcement action is imminent at this point,” Armstrong said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other city-parish officials attended a meeting on Aug. 30 at LDEQ’s Office of Environmental Compliance, according to a public meeting record. A dozen officials from LDEQ and the EPA, including enforcement officers, were present at the meeting., according to the record.
The city-parish presented its regulators with a document assuring them that “we hear you and are working for immediate compliance,” according to LDEQ records. The document outlined the city-parish’s plan of action for coming back into compliance, which included long term funding through a stormwater utility fee to be introduced to the Metro Council and voted on within the month of September, according to LDEQ records.
Why the urgency?
Metro Council approved the district on Sept. 14 in a 9-1 vote.
Councilman Dwight Hudson, the sole “no” vote, questioned the haste at which the council was being asked to approve the utility district. He asked why the vote had to be taken before parish officials could say how much the fee would cost residents.
Several other council members expressed similar concerns, asking for more time to consider the proposal and defer the vote until the fee comes before the council in October.
“It would lead us to enforcement action” if the utility district was not approved at that meeting, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill told the council prior to its vote.
At the meeting, Hill and Parish Attorney Andy Dotson declined to provide more information on the need to quickly approve the proposal, pointing to a non-disclosure agreement signed by city-parish officials who are taking part in negotiations with federal regulators.
As the council prepares for Broome’s administration to introduce the fee, likely at the next meeting on Oct. 12, members say they’ve been frustrated by the lack of details presented to the public so far.
“The timeline we’ve been given is incredibly tight,” Councilwoman Laurie Adams said. “It would be a hard thing to sell over a 3 to 6 month period. It’s a hard discussion to have with enough people to get momentum and understanding.”
The city-parish has been similarly tight-lipped to the council about the negotiations with federal regulators. Council members were told they would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement if they asked questions that probed too deeply into negotiations, Adams said.
The city-parish plans to unveil details on the stormwater utility fee in October, Armstrong said. The rate will likely be set at $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property, Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said. It’s unclear how often the fee will be levied.
Armstrong said the city-parish is still limited in how much it can tell the public about the federal action and how it will be impacted by the utility district.
“We’re caught between a rock and a hard place on what we can share and when we can share it,” Armstrong said.
Councilman Aaron Moak said he would like to speak to the federal regulators conducting the negotiations so he can better understand what the impact of a consent decree would be on the parish before voting.
Hudson urged the city-parish to be proactive with reaching out to the public and to share all information possible in order to gain public support.
“This will be a fee on your tax bill, and when that happens, it’s incumbent to get feedback,” Hudson said.
The council will only have a handful of weeks to pitch the public on the fee with federal regulators breathing down their necks. If the fee is introduced on Oct. 12, a vote will be held on Oct. 26.
“There’s a ton of questions to answer in a short period of time, and people are not in a trusting mood at the moment, not at any level,” Adams said. “It’s probably about the toughest atmosphere I can imagine to get people to engage.”