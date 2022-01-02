A St. Francisville man died Sunday morning when a vehicle lost control and left the road on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, eventually landing on its roof, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
The vehicle's passenger, 21-year-old Zachery Gunter, died in the wreck around 5:56 a.m. near Perkins Road, police said.
The crash occurred when a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado that Gunter was riding in lost control, smashing into a guardrail before veering off the roadway. The vehicle then went airborne and landed on its roof, police said.
Gunter died at the scene, police said.
The vehicle's driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.