Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome picked up an endorsement Wednesday from Gov. John Bel Edwards in her campaign for re-election.
"Thanks to Mayor Broome, Baton Rouge's best days are to come," Edwards said.
Edwards' support of Broome's bid for re-election isn't a shock. He endorsed her when she first ran in 2016, and in turn she threw her support behind his re-election last year.
Both Broome and Edwards are Democrats.
Broome was one of the few elected officials in the Baton Rouge Metro Area who didn't balk at Edwards' restrictions on businesses and residents to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. She has drawn criticism from some of her challengers and business leaders who were frustrated she took most of her cues from the Governor's Office when it came to the city-parish's response to the virus spread.
Edwards said Wednesday that Broome has worked "tirelessly" with his office to mitigate spread of the coronavirus and keep as many businesses open as possible.
Broome has drawn the largest pool of challengers any incumbent has faced in past 30 years. One of those opponents is State Rep. C. Denis Marcelle, a fellow Democrat.
Her opponents on the Republican side include Metro Councilman Matt Watson, businessman Jordan Piazza, newcomer Frank Smith III and former state Rep. Steve Carter. Baton Rouge attorney "E Eric" Guirard, an Independent, is also in the race.
"Gov. Edwards and I are friends," Broome said. "Over the last four years we've been partners."
Edwards, in his first term, served as back-up to some of Broome's efforts, like intervening in the incorporation efforts for the proposed city of St. George, which Broome is passionately against.
In endorsing Broome in 2016, the governor characterized the city-parish's first black female mayor as someone with a "willingness and ability to bring people together to achieve results."