The youth served by the Baton Rouge nonprofit TRUCE last year made an unexpected connection with an English professional football club that sent over soccer balls, gear and team jerseys for them to use.

This month, David Sullivan Jr., son of the founder of the London-based West Ham United Football Club, a competitor in the English Premier League, reached out to TRUCE with a donation of several thousand dollars for school uniforms, supplies and tutoring going into the second semester of the school year.

TRUCE serves youth ages 14 to 24 who may be in danger of dropping out of school or becoming involved in gangs. The donation this month by Sullivan will also be used to provide rides to school and to work for the teens and young adults, TRUCE said.

Sullivan said he learned about TRUCE late last year when he saw a social media post about its work from former LSU football player, and now Kansas City Chiefs safety, Tyrann Mathieu, who meets regularly with the youth of TRUCE through online conversations, called The Shift.

"After doing my research on the organization, I wanted to get involved and help," Sullivan said.

Mathieu said he established The Shift "to help troubled youth achieve their goals and positively shift the way they view themselves and the world around them."

+3 Tyrann Mathieu, amid NFL playoffs, keeps pledge to aid Baton Rouge youth seeking better life It was a Monday, less than a week before an NFL playoff game, and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu — forever known as the Honey Badger…

TRUCE board member Sarah Bennett said that the timing of Sullivan's donation "was ideal as most of the children didn't have all they needed for school."

Sullivan said that he and his father, David Sullivan, are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others.

"We are only too happy to donate to individuals and organizations that are working on a specific programs that will positively impact their community, and we felt TRUCE was doing just that," said Sullivan Jr.

Mathieu and the Chiefs will play Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.