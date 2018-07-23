A fraudster tried to bilk the East Baton Rouge city-parish government out of $20,000 earlier this year, according to a report released Monday by the Legislative Auditor.

The audit identified eight crimes involving public money or property maintained by the local government. Most cases involved relatively minor employee payroll fraud or misuse of government vehicles.

The $20,000 scam was far and away the most expensive. A con artist contacted the mayor's office in January claiming to represent a phone repair company that contracts with the city-parish and asked to change their billing information, said finance director Marsha Hanlon.

The city-parish noticed the grift in part because the real phone repair company reported they'd never been paid, and authorities were able to stop all but $200 of the funds from going through, Hanlon said.

However, the impersonator got away and has yet to be identified, the auditors wrote.

Hanlon said the city-parish will be more stringent in verifying any changes to contract payments moving forward.

Several police officers and public works employees were also discovered stealing from the government.

One officer sought $1,297 in pay, and another submitted time sheets for $562, "but GPS records indicate that they were at home during those periods of time," the report states.

Both officers were suspended, and at least one was demoted, said police department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. No other information was immediately available Monday.

One environmental services worker was fired and another was suspended after they reported a combined $1,290 worth of overtime they may not have worked, according to the report.

Another police officer was technically identified as having stolen property in the government's possession, but the item in question was a marijuana cigarette being held as evidence. Police fired former officer Michelle Patterson in May for withholding information and falsifying her report of the incident.

Other city-parish employees were found clocking each other into work, buying vehicle parts or fuel using government funds for personal use, and commandeering a city-parish trailer for personal use without permission, though the financial impact of those actions was comparatively small.

Hanlon pointed out that while the state is reporting the various fraud issues, local authorities discovered each problem in-house.