A missing woman and her 2-year-old son, whose bodies were found in different parts of East Baton Rouge Parish, were victims of homicide, the parish coroner's office said Tuesday.
Kaylen Johnson, 24, had been shot several times before her body was found along Burbank Drive on Monday afternoon. The body of her son, Kaden, was found in a ravine miles away off Central Thruway. A cause of death for the boy wasn't known, but hypothermia is suspected, the coroner's office said.
The two had been reported missing last Friday after family members had not heard from them in nearly a week. Kaylen Johnson's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The office of Coroner William "Beau" Clark said autopsies were conducted Tuesday on both bodies.
"Kaylen Johnson's manner of death his homicide," he said. "Kaylen Johnson’s manner of death is homicide. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Johnson was pregnant at the time of her death.
"The cause of death for Kaden is pending further studies," Clark wrote, "but hypothermia is suspected. No trauma was noted."