Residents of a Port Allen neighborhood had an unusual visitor Saturday morning: A black bear.
People in and around Oaks Avenue posted photos of the bear wandering in the street and climbing into trees.
By Saturday afternoon, the bear had climbed up about 25 feet into a tree, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. LDWF agents are on the scene and are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree.
The agents will likely use a trap to capture the bear and bring it back to an environment further away from humans and into its natural habitat, the spokesman said.
On Saturday afternoon, agents attempted to tranquilize the bear, but it did not appear the first attempt was successful.
LDWF and local law enforcement are asking residents to avoid the area until they are able to make sure the bear is gone.
The LDWF website lists the following tips to make it less likely to attract bears:
- Never feed or approach bears
- Secure food, garbage and recycling
- Remove bird feeders when bears are actie
- Never leave pet food outdoors
- Clean and store grills
- Let neighbors know fi you see a bear.