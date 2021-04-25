BR.bearwithoutacare.042621 TS02
An adult male black bear takes a nap, laid out in in a comfortable spot around 10 a.m. in a large oak tree on Avenue G in Port Allen, where he was hanging out after being seen on the streets early in the morning, Sunday, April 25, 2021. The bear eventually came down from the tree, and a tranquilizer shot was attempted by mid-afternoon, but the shot may have hit the bear in the shoulder blade and been ineffective, as it soon scampered back up high in the tree,. He was expected to stay there until dark or well after, according to LDWF Lafayette Region Manager Tony Vidrine, who was on the scene. The Lafayette region extends to the west side of the Mississippi River.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Residents of a Port Allen neighborhood had an unusual visitor Saturday morning: A black bear.

People in and around Oaks Avenue posted photos of the bear wandering in the street and climbing into trees. 

By Saturday afternoon, the bear had climbed up about 25 feet into a tree, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. LDWF agents are on the scene and are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree.

The agents will likely use a trap to capture the bear and bring it back to an environment further away from humans and into its natural habitat, the spokesman said.

On Saturday afternoon, agents attempted to tranquilize the bear, but it did not appear the first attempt was successful. 

LDWF and local law enforcement are asking residents to avoid the area until they are able to make sure the bear is gone. 

The LDWF website lists the following tips to make it less likely to attract bears:

  • Never feed or approach bears
  • Secure food, garbage and recycling
  • Remove bird feeders when bears are actie
  • Never leave pet food outdoors
  • Clean and store grills
  • Let neighbors know fi you see a bear. 

