For the first time since LSU banned Greek chapters from partying on the campus parade ground in 2018, fraternities are set to return to the tradition for Saturday’s game against Central Michigan, a university spokesman said.

LSU enforced stricter Greek policies after Max Gruver’s hazing death in 2017, but the school ultimately banned chapters from the parade grounds after security companies refused to service Greek tailgates.

Since fall of 2018, fraternity tailgates were limited to the fields near University High and University Laboratory School.

TJ Smith, president of the National Panhellenic Council at LSU, said that he's always heard stories of what game days were like when chapters were welcome on the parade grounds. He said he can't wait to see the chapters return to their tradition on Saturday.

"I'm a junior, so I've never been a part of it," Smith said. "But from what I've heard, the parade grounds were representative of Greek unity. As far as LSU game days go, that's where tailgating belongs."

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said the university offered fraternities the opportunity to tailgate on the parade grounds before the 2021 season started, but interfraternity council presidents voted to stay near University High for the first home game.

“The Parade Ground is a central location that gives us the best opportunity to offer adequate security and facilities to all the student organizations holding tailgates on game days,” Ballard said.

Smith acknowledged that fraternity tailgates leave heaps of trash in their wake, and he said he's working on a system to make sure campus is litter-free on Sunday mornings after games.

"The image of students tailgating in front of Memorial Tower is iconic, and we don't want that to get messed up because of some trash," he said.

Smith added that restoring tailgating to its former glory presents some other risks, like students getting infected with COVID-19 or being sexually assaulted.

"I don't want this to become a breeding ground for COVID or harrassment or date-rape scenarios," Smith said. "That is my only concern."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.