A special audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Monday finds that East Baton Rouge Parish's parks and recreation system needs to strengthen its operations and oversight, specifically by developing a maintenance plan that addresses the improvements needed to help its zoo regain its accreditation.

The special audit, which examined all studies and contracts BREC entered into since January 2013, also found that the parks system needs to better measure whether its programs meet cost-recovery targets and use its recently developed criteria to help prioritize its capital improvement projects and strengthen procedures for monitoring contracts and cooperative-endeavor agreements to ensure its services and benefits to the public are justified.

In a statement sent after the audit was released, BREC officials said they agree with many of the recommendations highlighted in the report but stressed they were already addressing many of issues, which they say were brought up in many of their annual independent audits.

"We are gratified that the outcome was, as we suspected it would be, mostly recommendations that have already been made by our own internal staff," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in the statement. "We welcome scrutiny and are always open to suggestions on how we can improve our services for the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish."

The state Legislature in 2018 commissioned the audit report shortly after BREC's Board of Commissioners voted to keep the Baton Rouge Zoo at its current location following public backlash when former superintendent Carolyn McKnight had suggested moving it after the facility lost its accreditation status from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The AZA dinged the facility for its antiquated infrastructure, attractions and animal exhibits.

"It is my hope that this audit is the last remaining vestige of the passionate debate regarding the location of the zoo," Wilson said.

In his statement Wilson announced that BREC will unveil to the public its master plan for the Baton Rouge Zoo at the Greenwood Waterfront Theater at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In their executive summary of the audit the LLA also said:

Although BREC developed two comprehensive strategic plans for its parks, it did not implement a formal planning process specifically for the zoo until November 2014.

BREC spent approximately $55 million on capital improvement projects during calendar years 2015 through 2018. However, it has not yet finalized procedures on how to manage these projects and did not have documented and consistent criteria for prioritizing projects until 2019.

Auditors said despite BREC developing contracting policies and procedures, those policies do not require that the parks system document the need for contracts prior to their execution and do not specify how contracts should be monitored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.