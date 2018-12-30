One of the three speed humps that were installed only a few months ago on North Oak Hills Parkway was recently torn out and then replaced. This was a fairly major effort that took more than a week and surely came at a significant cost. I'm wondering why it wasn't installed correctly the first time? And what was the cost?
Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage, says: "These speed humps were constructed at the request of the homeowners groups in North Oak Hills Subdivision. I understand that many of the people in the homeowners association feel that they were not advised of this.
"The cost for the three concrete humps was estimated to be $15,000. A traffic study was conducted, and our traffic department indicated the speed humps were warranted. Due to our current budget conditions, our policy is that if speed control devises are being installed in various areas of the parish, then the homeowners will have to pay half of the cost of those improvements.
"Unfortunately we had a problem on getting the proper height of the speed hump at a couple of locations. The form that was used to construct the hump did not address the major crown in the center of the roadway, which created the different elevation on the humps, which have been addressed. Certainly, I do not feel that we should charge the homeowners for those issues, and I have address the problem with our group. The additional cost for the repairs was around $2,000."
Sullivan Road project
What is the status of the widening of Sullivan Road in Central? There hasn't been any work going on there in months.
Brendan J. Rush, a state Department of Transportation and Development spokesman, tells us: "The contractor is waiting for the utility companies to complete their relocations. AT&T, Baton Rouge Water and Demco Gas still have lines in the right of way that need moving. In the past two months, the contractor has been working on the sewer pump station near the Oschner Medical complex. After the first of the year, we will begin more sewer installation once utilities have been moved.
"This is not the roadway portion of this project. That project will go to bid once the utilities and drainage work is complete."