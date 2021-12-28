Several positive COVID-19 tests among staff members have forced the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging to close its congregate meal centers and offices through Monday, the agency said in a news release.
The agency will still distribute shelf-stable meals to seniors in need during the closure.
Nutritional service members and Meals on Wheels participants can call 225-923-8000 to request a meal for pickup at 1701 Main Street between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
All Council on Aging staff are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, including those who have tested positive for the virus. The sick staffers are isolating at home and doing well, the agency said.
"Our agency has practiced and implemented all (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Louisiana Department of Health) recommended COVID-19 mitigation measures," reads the statement. "It is imperative that EBRCOA works diligently to ensure the safety of our seniors and staff."
The agency is requesting that all employees, vendors and senior participants take a test for COVID-19 during the closure to ensure they aren't carrying the virus. All facilities and vehicles will be disinfected during the closure, according to the release.
The closure comes as the highly-infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 runs rampant throughout the state and parish.
The parish library system hasn't had to close any of its 14 branches, but it is experiencing staffing shortages due to the wave of cases, Assistant Library Director Mary Stein said.
The city-parish restituted a mask mandate in all city-parish buildings that began on Tuesday.