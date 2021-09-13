Today is a special day for LSU students and fans; it is the 5th birthday of our favorite tiger, Mike VII.

Being the only live tiger on a college campus in the United States, it is only fair that Mike celebrates his birthday the right way, with birthday wishes and great food.

Who has four paws and turns 5 years old today? This guy! Wishing myself a happy birthday and all of you a great day! pic.twitter.com/gl6gUXYhgU — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2021

The Twitter account for Mike tweeted a birthday announcement this morning.

Mike VII arrived at LSU from a rescue facility as “Harvey,” an 11-month-old, in the Fall of 2017. He quickly acclimated well to his new surroundings and was renamed to continue LSU tradition.

Since then, thousands of students and fans have made their way to his habitat to admire his beauty and charm.

Today, LSU students and fans can celebrate him by visiting his habitat on campus and get up-close and personal.

Learn more about Mike and how you can support him and fnd regular maintenance and upgrades to his habitat here.