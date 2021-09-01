Former Congressman Cedric Richmond has been spending his days talking to officials in Louisiana to keep President Joe Biden informed about the “on the ground” situation as Louisiana emerges in the aftermath of an historic hurricane.
Hurricane Ida pummeled much of Richmond’s old district that stretched up from New Orleans along the River parishes to Baton Rouge. Now as a senior advisor and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Biden added Ida relief to Richmond’s portfolio.
“I talk to the governor a couple times a day. I talk to Congressman Troy Carter a couple times a day,” Richmond said Wednesday, ticking off the names of congressmen, parish presidents, sheriffs, mayors, even aldermen.
They are asking for help lining up specifics: generators for this gas station or that water station pump, blue roofs, debris removal, all sorts of items, that have been delayed through the normal process, he said.
“It’s good because when the president, like he does, asks for a status update of what’s happening on the ground, it gives me the ability to give him not what we think is happening but what is actually happening,” Richmond said. “The president wants me reporting directly to him and consistently to him on the progress we’re making to address needs. …He expects full cooperation and that we'll be one team to fight this.”
Federal authorities have sent 4.4 million ready-to-eat meals and 3.2 million liters of water. Getting that distributed to people in need is one of the day-to-day issues that confront local officials and can be smoothed by the White House.
Just as the top issue after Hurricane Katrina was levees, the number one issue for Ida seems to be electricity. Most of southeast Louisiana – about half the state’s 2 million electricity customers – are without power three days after the hurricane passed through. The lines that move large amounts of power from the generating plants that make electricity to the substations where it is distributed to customers were damaged by the storm. Recharging those transmission lines back to the generating plants requires powering up stations all along the line.
Richmond said the president met Tuesday with chief executives from Entergy Corp., Southern Companies, which sells electricity to a large swath of Mississippi not covered by Entergy, along with executives of the utilities' trade association about what it’s going to take to get the lights back on. “The president made sure he was responding to whatever Entergy said was needed; that he was making sure that the federal government was cooperating in paving the way for doing whatever they need. But he also is pressing them on the importance of getting the electricity back up and running. That comes from knowing how important stuff is and having people who have been through this before,” Richmond said.
Richmond and one of his aides have hunkered down as a hurricane passed and have worked as a public official trying to address individual constituent problems on the ground during recovery.
That was part of the reason why Biden tapped Richmond as his point person. Upon making that announcement, the president said Richmond was his “senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well.”
The comment launched a surge of criticism, mostly from right-wing media, about the president using the term boy. Richmond noted that Biden often refers to himself “as the boy from Scranton.”
“We have over 1 million people without power,” Richmond continued. “We have people in houses with heat advisories and no electricity, no air conditioning. We have so many things to worry about that I am not worried about or entertaining what the right-wing media is making an issue of. We have work to do.”