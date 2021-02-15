Ascension Parish is the latest local government in the Baton Rouge area to declare a curfew overnight Monday, officials said.
The curfew will 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday; only essential employees and industrial plant workers are exempt.
Parish officials said the decision was made with the parish Sheriff's Office "because of subfreezing temperatures and icy road conditions expected this evening and through the night," officials said in a statement Monday.
Several other parishes and communities in the Baton Rouge area have also declared curfews, including East Baton Rouge, Livingston and the city of Zachary.
In Ascension, a significant portion of the morning and evening traffic comes commuters headed to Baton rouge for work or those coming from surrounding parishes to the Mississippi River chemical facilities, which can operate at all hours.
Workers should be prepared to prove employment and identification, if necessary, if they are on the roads after curfew.
Parish officials urged residents to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and shut-in, and to "remember the Five Ps: Protect People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants."