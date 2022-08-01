Security upgrades at the parish's juvenile facility, replacement of aging heating and cooling units at the parish prison, millions toward affordable housing and money for several public safety initiatives make up the list of proposed spending for another $48 million of federal stimulus money the city-parish is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also wants to dole out money to each of the city-parish's fire protection districts, the District Attorney's Office and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation for a revitalization project in Mid-City.
"We reached out to the (chief executive officers) of various departments and agencies and said, 'Hey, we have ARP funds, how much money would you need and what would you need it for'," said Dante Bidwell, Broome's chief of staff. "We went through the list of priorities and put that together with what we wanted to allocate this money toward to."
"This was a major shot in the arm of an influx of important revenue that allows us to make dramatic investments in public safety and infrastructure," added Mark Armstrong, the mayor's spokesman.
Broome's proposed spending for this portion of the ARP dollars still needs approval from the Metro Council, which is set to vote on the allocations at its Aug. 10 meeting. Her administration has previously allocated $20 million toward flood mitigation work.
Within the public safety side of the proposed spending, Broome wants to earmark approximately $5.5 million for a range of community violence reduction strategies as local law enforcement continues to grapple with one of a record number of homicides.
Another $16.3 million is lumped into facility improvements at the city-parish's Public Safety Complex, Parish Prison, United Way headquarters and Juvenile Detention Center, where the mayor is proposing spending about $2 million for 25 security doors, new security controls and other interior security modifications. Construction of a new sub-station in the Glen Oaks area for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department is also included.
About $200,000 in funds are listed for the District Attorney's Office to outsource and expedite DNA testing on gun-related cases. A Mobile Crime Scene Unit for the Baton Rouge Police Department could see $150,000 in repairs and Broome is seeking authorization to spend another $600,000 for software that will provide interfacing capabilities with officer body cameras and provide for improved investigative resources to combat crime and spot trends.
Each of the parish's fire protection districts could see an infusion of $675,000 in their coffers from the stimulus money.
Rounding out some of the dedicated spending is $8 million in supplemental funding toward the Redevelopment Authority's housing and community development project for East Fairfield, Smiley Heights and Melrose East area. The additional money for the more than $30 million grant funded project is going toward increased construction and labor costs.
Through its partnership with BRAF, Broome hopes to use another $1.7 million to create greenspace along Florida Boulevard in Mid-City.