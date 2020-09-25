The Advocate and LPB are hosting a forum for candidates running for the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president’s office at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Scheduled to take part are Sharon Weston Broome, Steve Carter, E Eric Guirard, Denise Marcelle, Jordan Piazza and Matt Watson.
Topics for discussion will range widely, from law enforcement and coronavirus to St. George and flood protection.
The 90-minute forum will be shown on theadvocate.com and on lpb.org starting at 10 a.m.
Watch live below.
