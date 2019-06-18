Two children are missing in Livingston Parish after it's believed they wandered off while helping to do yard work outside their home, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
[UPDATE, 9:25 a.m., July 18, 2019: The children have been found safe at a nearby home, LSPO says.]
Jacob Garsee, 12, and Riley Garsee, 10, were last seen Monday just before 6 p.m. near their home off Glascock Lane in Walker.
The home is near a wooded area, the sheriff's office said, adding that foul play isn't expected.
Jacob Garsee is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He's about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has a scar on his right eyebrow closest to his nose. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with jeans.
Riley Garsee is described has light blond hair and blue eyes. He's about 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241, extension 1.