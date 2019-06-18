Livingston lost children Garsee

Jacob Garsee, left, and Riley Garsee, right

Two children are missing in Livingston Parish after it's believed they wandered off while helping to do yard work outside their home, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

[UPDATE, 9:25 a.m., July 18, 2019: The children have been found safe at a nearby home, LSPO says.]

Jacob Garsee, 12, and Riley Garsee, 10, were last seen Monday just before 6 p.m. near their home off Glascock Lane in Walker.

The home is near a wooded area, the sheriff's office said, adding that foul play isn't expected.

Jacob Garsee is described as having brown hair and blue  eyes. He's about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has a scar on his right eyebrow closest to his nose. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Riley Garsee is described has light blond hair and blue eyes. He's about 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241, extension 1.

View comments