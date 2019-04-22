GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has been unable to convince enough members of the Parish Council to pay more than $200,000 in legal fees from his bribery case last year and now the parish's insurer doesn't want to pay either.
Matassa was acquitted in July in an alleged scheme to entice a Gonzales City Council candidate to drop out of the 2016 election with the offer of a parish job and cash.
Harry Robert, the parish insurance consultant, said that some time after Matassa's acquittal, a claim was filed with Berkley Insurance, but around the end of 2018 the company rejected the claim for fees somewhere around $200,000 to $235,000.
State law allows state and local governments to use taxpayer money to reimburse the legal defense costs of officials who are charged with a crime and are later exonerated, but the issue has proved a political hot potato in Ascension.
Around the time the claim was filed last year, Matassa had been unable to get the council even to consider putting the payment of his legal fees on the council agenda, much less approve them. That's been the case even after the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office, chosen by the parish after the Ascension District Attorney was recused from the case, opined that Matassa's acquittal cleared the way for the parish to pay those fees under certain conditions.
From the time the insurance claim was filed and through the end of the year, the council also never discussed in a public meeting whether to file a claim. Some parish officials said the filing is an administrative function anyway that is ultimately under Matassa's purview.
Lewis Unglesby, Matassa's defense attorney, has maintained his client was the victim of a politically motivated prosecution by the state Attorney General's Office. Unglesby declined to comment on the status of the legal fees.
"All I'm saying is I haven't been paid, and it's a just debt," Unglesby said.
The parish administration had not responded by Monday to a request for comment. The parish's attorneys on the matter, Tim Hardy and Christina Peck, declined to comment.
The Parish Council met on March 21 in an closed-door session about an unspecified dispute with Berkley Insurance, then returned to the public meeting and voted unanimously to take "all legal actions necessary to pursue any and all insurance claims discussed in executive session."
Teri Casso, the council chairwoman, declined to say whether that vote was related Berkley's denial of reimbursement for Matassa's legal fees.
"I cannot comment on any pending litigation," she said.
Two other council members also declined to describe the dispute with Berkley, citing a desire to preserve attorney-client privilege for discussions raised in the closed meeting.
One of them, Aaron Lawler, said Monday he believes that Matassa hasn't had the votes to get his legal fees paid and that the council was never informed about the insurance filing before it happened. But Lawler also said he wasn't surprised to learn later that it had been filed.
"I would expect that the administration would want to have somebody other than the taxpayers pay for this," Lawler said. "That's why we have an insurance policy, is to pay for this sort of thing, so I'm not surprised they requested this."
In the aftermath of the denial, Robert, the parish insurance consultant, said he has notified his own company's insurer and expected the lawyers for the various parties, including his company's and the parish's insurance agent, Brown & Brown Insurance, to hash out any liability over the denied claim.
"It gets pretty complicated and gets probably pretty sticky," he said.
Robert's Gonzales-based company serves in a consulting role, including vetting insurers' annual policy premium offers for bid. Brown & Brown and Berkley Insurance did not return calls last week for comment.
Robert identified two areas of possible concern from Berkley that the may have led to the denial: The claim was filed after the acquittal, nearly two years after Matassa's alleged acts, and may have been after a key insurance filing deadline.
But Robert explained that the claim wasn't filed sooner because it is rare that a policy will cover what is known as an intentional "harmful act."
That changed in July after Matassa's acquittal by 23rd Judicial District Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr., but the question, Robert adds, remained for Berkley whether Matassa's actions were part of his duties as parish president and were covered.
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa acquitted in bribery trial: 'I believe in the legal system'
In a Sept. 25 letter, Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joseph Waitz Jr. had found that Matassa's offer of a job to then-City Council candidate A. Wayne Lawson happened with Matassa "sitting as the parish president."
In Waitz's view, the job offer "arose out of his official duties as Parish President," satisfying an important requirement that Waitz believed was necessary to pay Matassa's fees.
Lawler, the parish council member, is facing a challenge for his seat this fall and has drawn fire over his apparent involvement with the legal fees issue after an email surfaced last week among him and Councilwoman Casso and Councilman Benny Johnson.
Sent apparently after the denial by Berkley, the Jan. 25 email shows Lawler describing what kind of questions needed to be answered by the administration, in his view, before the council could consider any agenda item about Matassa's legal fees.
Lawler goes on to list a series of questions about the insurance filing process, including whether the parish's insurance agent was told to put the insurer on notice about a possible claim. Lawler wrote he also wanted to see any denial letter, if one exists.
On Monday, Lawler, who is a lawyer by occupation, said that at the time, he didn't know the parish had already filed a claim and it had been denied. He defended his interest in the insurance claim shown in the email.
"I was looking into the quality of work we were getting from our third party administrator and our agent because part of my concern at that time when I sent that email was to make sure we were getting the services that we had been paying for," Lawler said.
Kim Christy, a retired FBI agent who is running against Lawler in the fall, has been among those critical of Lawler's involvement.
Christy said that before the parish makes any expenditure on the legal fees, the parish needs to prove that the money also paid to Lawson was part of parish business.
Lawler said he will not vote to pay any of Matassa's legal fees with taxpayer funds.
According to Robert, the insurance policy has a $50,000 deductible.