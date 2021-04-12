Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is asking the Metro Council to rename City Hall Plaza in honor of Davis Rhorer, who died last month at the age of 65 from COVID-19.

Rhorer served for three decades as executive director of the Downtown Development District, a position that earned him the moniker "Godfather of Downtown" from city-parish leaders.

"He was instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Baton Rouge, as evidenced by the many projects he imagined and brought to fruition within the downtown area and business district," reads the draft resolution Broome's office submitted as an emergency item on the Metro Council's Wednesday meeting agenda.

Rhorer died March 8, a month after he was hospitalized with coronavirus.

After working with the city-parish Planning Commission and the Division of Community and Economic Development, he was named head of the DDD 34 years ago.

During its first three decades, the DDD lured more than $2.2 billion in investments to downtown — $1.4 billion in private spending and $818 million in public funds.

"His dedicated work brought major economic and cultural advances to our community," Broome said in a prepared statement Monday. "Naming City Hall Plaza in his honor will recognize his many years of public service as he led the Downtown Development District."

If approved, the urban green space known as City Hall Plaza — connecting City Hall, the old State Capitol, River Center Library and the Crest Stage — will be renamed "Davis S. Rhorer Plaza."

Metro Council is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.