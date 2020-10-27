With less than a week to go until Election Day, the candidates for mayor-president of Baton Rouge are quickly burning through cash to make a final impression on voters. Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome is spending more than her five rivals combined, largely on a six-figure TV and digital ad buy.

Broome spent $214,000 from Sept. 25 to Oct. 14, far outpacing spending by former GOP state Rep. Steve Carter at $96,000, businessman Jordan Piazza at $40,000 and state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle at $17,087, according to the latest campaign finance filing.

Metro Council Member Matt Watson trailed the pack with $7,267 in spending.

With the Nov. 3 primary quickly approaching, Broome, a Democrat, also has the most cash on-hand, with more than $203,200 saved up for the final stretch of campaigning. Carter is close behind with $161,229 in the bank.

Piazza has $667 of cash on-hand, though he's loaned his campaign roughly $50,000 since June. Marcelle has $28,650 on hand followed by Watson at $16,169.

Broome and Carter were also neck and neck in contributions during the two-and-a-half week filing period. Broome drew in $61,321 in contributions and Carter received $56,910. No other candidate in the race broke $10,000 in contributions during the filing period.

Attorney E Eric Guirard has yet to file his campaign finance report.

