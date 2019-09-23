Investigators have not determined a cause of death after a Zachary man died in Tanzania last week attempting an underwater marriage proposal.

Steven Weber Jr. had planned the elaborate proposal 'for some time,' according to comments from Weber's sister to CNN.

"The trip had been planned for almost a year, and they were very much looking forward to it," Mandy Weber Hoffman told CNN. "We knew that he wanted to propose to her and he decided that this was the most wonderful time to do it. (It was) the trip of a lifetime, and (he) really wanted to surprise Kenesha with this proposal."

She also described Weber as a "beautiful soul."

Hoffman told CNN that Weber's girlfriend, Kenesah Antoine, was unable to reach anyone at the resort where they were staying to help so she flagged down passing boaters to help pull Weber out of the water. The boaters were unsuccessful in reviving him.

CNN says the family is still waiting for an autopsy.

Antoine, a Baton Rouge attorney, posted on her Facebook page in the early hours of Friday that her boyfriend died during the couple's international trip. She says in the post he died before he reached the surface to hear her "yes" to his marriage proposal.

"We don't know yet if he was injured on the way up, if he hit his head on something or if he had a heart attack," she said. "We really don't know all of the details yet, other than he did drown."

Antoine posted video and photos of the proposal that show Weber swimming close to what appears to be the underwater windows of a tourist boat, holding up a written proposal, in a plastic bag, and then a ring box.

Antoine, in her emotional Facebook post addressed to Weber, says, "You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, "Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!"

A U.S. State Department official on Friday said the department "is aware of reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in Tanzania."

According to CNN, Matthew Saus, the CEO of Manta Resort, where the couple was staying, issued the following statement Saturday confirming Weber's death.

"Our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families and friends impacted by this tragic accident."

Weber had at one point worked as a residential assistant at addiction wellness centers, according to his Facebook page.

A graduate of Zachary High School who later lived in Baton Rouge, he had attended Delgado Community College, LSU and Baton Rouge Community College.