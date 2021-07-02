A local activist failed Friday to overturn a $4.5 million settlement reached between the family of Alton Sterling and the East Baton Rouge government.

Mary Jane Marcantel had claimed the Metro Council had failed to give proper notice that, at its Feb. 10 meeting, it might vote to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed after a Baton Rouge police officer shot Sterling dead in 2016 after receiving a complaint about a man with a gun outside a North Foster Drive convenience store.

District Judge Don Johnson rejected her lawsuit Friday.

"The city-parish complied with the provisions governing the open meeting statute of Louisiana," Johnson said during his ruling.

Marcantel's lawyer, Rodney Baum, argued the council ran afoul of the law by posting its public notice and agenda on two separate days ahead of the meeting.

"That's to provide protection to the public so everything is transparent, and so they're able to know what their government is doing and so they're able to actively and meaningfully participate in it," Baum said during the hearing, conducted via Zoom.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Johnson said the council's procedures for posting the agenda and public notice weren't faultless, particularly amid the pandemic, just that the problems didn't rise to a complete violation of open meeting laws.

If Johnson had ruled against the city-parish, all action taken at the Feb. 10 meeting would have been declared void — including the Metro Council's approval of the Sterling family's settlement. Such a ruling would have thrown the settlement into jeopardy, just weeks after Sterling's five children accepted the offer following months of negotiations.

Alton Sterling children accept $4.5 million offer to end wrongful death lawsuit The children of Alton Sterling, a Black man fatally shot by a white Baton Rouge police officer five years ago, have accepted a $4.5 million se…

In a phone interview after the hearing, Marcantel insisted her lawsuit was only about holding the Metro Council to the standards set under the open meeting laws.

"The city-parish can do anything they choose to do, if they do it correctly," Marcantel said. "I do not feel this meeting was called properly under the open meeting laws."