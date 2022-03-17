Sara did not expect to get pregnant while taking prescribed opioids for serious back pain.
She had been trying to conceive for several years without success, so when a car accident landed her in pain management, she accepted the treatment plan without much worry.
Now she was in a dilemma: She was ready to quit taking the medication immediately so her son wouldn’t be born addicted, but her obstetrician warned her even mild withdrawal symptoms could be dangerous for her developing baby
And she worried asking for help could bring all the stigma of addiction down on top of her and her child.
"Your fear is that you’re going to be judged, that you’re putting your baby through this," said Sara, who asked to use a middle name because even some of her closest loved ones don’t know about her struggles with addiction. "You want what’s best for your baby."
That’s where the GRACE program came in.
The program at Women’s Hospital was designed for mothers exactly like Sara. Staff put her in touch with an addictionologist, who prescribed her opioid antagonist medication that prevents withdrawal and reduces cravings in people using opioids. This medication-assisted treatment, which uses less addictive drugs such as buprenorphine or methadone to wean people off opioids, is also safer for both mother and child.
Sara took the lowest dosage of the medicine and checked in weekly with staff. They taught her the signs to look for to see if her baby was experiencing withdrawal symptoms once he arrived: fever, tremors and an inability to calm himself, among others. And they trained her in methods to soothe his discomfort, like skin-to-skin contact.
Now Sara’s baby is a healthy seven-month-old cutting his sixth tooth. And she’s opioid-free herself.
"I felt nothing but love from them," Sara said of the program staff. "They wanted what was best for my baby and me, just like I did, and they were always there for me."
“There’s such a stigma”
The GRACE program — short for the “Guiding Recovery and Creating Empowerment” program — launched in 2018 with funds from the United Health Foundation. Its goal is to help women struggling with opioid, tobacco or alcohol use while pregnant.
Nearly 300 women have been referred to the program, with 100 successfully graduating by continuing until six weeks postpartum, Johnson said.
The number of Louisiana babies exposed to opioids in the womb who later went through painful withdrawals has hovered above 300 cases since 2014.
In 2020, there were 330 hospital admissions for Louisiana infants born with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health. East Baton Rouge Parish had the most recorded cases in the state at 39, the numbers show.
Enrollment in GRACE has been down recently, but program leaders fear the number of women who need treatment is actually growing, given the skyrocketing number of deaths from opioid overdoses in the parish that has only increased in recent years.
But reaching out for help can be daunting, especially for women expecting a baby.
"There’s such a stigma," said Cheri Johnson, Chief Nursing Officer at Woman's. "If you’re pregnant and have a substance use disorder, you need even more support to remain in prenatal care."
GRACE staff are trained in trauma-informed care when working with the women in the program. The key is to avoid judgment and recognize that "it's a tough journey" to seek help when you expect shame, Johnson said.
"No one in kindergarten really envisions themselves in that type of situation, and oftentimes there are life events that have taken them down this path," Johnson said. "This is a health condition that requires time and attention. We want to provide care for pregnant women."
According to Johnson, the program uses risk-reduction strategies like medication-assisted treatment that are supported by research and recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
They can also help move a woman out of an unhealthy living situation, get more reliable access to healthy food or connect her to mental health providers.
In all cases, the cost to the woman is free.
The program's numbers are promising: The new mothers typically stay about two days in the hospital, with the newborns who suffer from withdrawal treated quickly using medication-assisted treatment. The participants tend to deliver their babies three weeks later than average; and their babies are about 1.3 pounds heavier than average.
"Bigger babies and longer pregnancies really matter with our health outcomes," Johnson said.
Finding stability
Lindsey first tried the highly addictive oxycodone while battling scoliosis in her lower back, but later was unable to stop taking the pills that she eventually sourced from the streets. She sought out a methadone clinic for treatment when it became too much to handle.
"It got to where I had to do something," Lindsey said. "I couldn’t just stay like that."
When she got pregnant with her first child while still taking methadone, she faced a similar challenge to Sara. She wanted to wean all the way off the drug, but also couldn’t risk going into withdrawal for fear of harming her baby.
Lindsey, who asked to use only her first name because of the social stigma surrounding addiction, was also referred to the GRACE program by her doctor. That’s how the majority of women find the program; the second-largest group arrives through the Woman's Hospital Assessment Center, where women are screened at their emergency visits. Around 12% show up to GRACE on their own.
A social worker or nurse touches base with Lindsey weekly to see if her dosage, which remains low, is stable. She just entered her third trimester and is looking forward to a baby shower soon.
With help from GRACE, she actually feels "normal" heading into this final stretch before her son arrives, she said. She has even picked out the decorations for her son's nursery: jungle animals.
"A lot of people don’t have anyone to turn to, and that’s what they’re there for," Lindsey said. "They remind you you’re not alone. You can do this."
Any woman who is pregnant or trying to get pregnant and struggles with opioid, tobacco and/or alcohol use can contact the GRACE Program at 225-924-8574.