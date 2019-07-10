East Baton Rouge Parish residents won't get the opportunity to apply for financial assistance from federal disaster relief programs to help cover any uninsured losses from the June 6 storm that caused flash flooding throughout the city-parish.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet said Wednesday the amount of damage reported to the city-parish fell below the Federal Emergency Management Agency's threshold, which for the city-parish would have been $1.7 million in uninsured losses.

The city-parish was notified by the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness last week after state and local officials canvassed the parish to visit affected areas that were reported to parish leaders in more than 600 resident-submitted damage assessment surveys.

"We wanted to go through the steps of asking citizens to submit the information for two reasons," Gaudet said. "To get a true sense of how bad the damage in the community was and to use them as an effective way for the city-parish to gauge where we could focus our resources and efforts, as far as drainage improvements."

The June 6 flood struck the area within a short time frame, overwhelming the city-parish's drainage system. Within a 60- to 90-minute window, as much as 7 inches of rain fell on parts of East Baton Rouge Parish, with 5.8 inches recorded in the Kenilworth area and 2.7 inches near Tiger stadium.

Residents sought individual assistance from FEMA for a total of 388 homes.

GOHSEP classified the damage as "minor" for 329 of those homes, "major" for 14 and "no damage" for 8 properties. The remaining 37 were classified as "affected" by GOHSEP.

The mayor-president's office has reached out to local nonprofits and volunteer groups that can offer assistance to rebuilding and recovery work for the uninsured, Gaudet said.

"As the mayor gets notification and calls about people in need of assistance, we'll reach out to them," he said.

