Students in grades 3 to 5 in Livingston Parish schools will start attending school in person full time next week.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, district officials said they believe face-to-face instruction is the best learning environment for students.

Previously, only kindergarten through second graders were on campus full-time. Grades 3 through 12 were learning in a hybrid online and in-person schedule.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said in his press release that, with restructuring and reconfiguration of staff, the number of students on campus each day can feasibly increase.

"Adding grades 3 to 5 in our daily on-campus routines will not happen without some complications and transitioning," he said. "Particularly as it related to adding students to our buses and classrooms, and we are committed to working through this adjustment to have it be successful."

Bus limitations have dictated much of Louisiana's school district capacities, as the state's Phase 2 regulations have restricted the number of students that can ride school buses.

Murphy urged any parents who can drive their children to school in private vehicles to do so in order to lessen the burden on the transportation department.

The move comes after a tense and emotional school board meeting last week in which numerous teachers cried and pleaded with the district to ease the pressures of both physical and virtual teaching.

Many teachers, especially those of elementary grades, said their students were too young to pay attention while learning virtually and said they needed to be in classrooms.

Students in third grade will return full-time Wednesday, Sept. 2; fourth grade will return full-time Thursday, Sept. 3; and fifth grade Friday, Sept. 4.