GONZALES — Jacob Westbrook, who state prosecutors say was the victim of jailhouse rapes in Ascension Parish in early 2017 while awaiting a murder trial, told a psychiatrist later that year he was depressed and had suicidal thoughts, the psychiatrist testified Thursday. Later in the day, both sides rested their cases.
In his testimony, Dr. Malik Harminder said Westbrook told him it was his young child and then-fiancée who kept him from acting on those feelings.
Harminder, whom a district judge had ordered to evaluate Westbrook in August 2017 at the request of his criminal defense attorney, testified Westbrook had mild depression stemming from the incidents Westbrook had reported.
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes had Harminder read from his report, in which Westbrook told him that he "was down in all the negative thoughts" and that the rapes damaged his sense of manhood and made him feel weak.
"I feel incapable of defending myself," Harminder recounted Westbrook telling him in 2017.
The testimony was an attempt Thursday by prosecutors to further their contentions that Westbrook was dominated by stronger youths in the Ascension Parish jail's juvenile dorm until he was raped by Tre'Anthony James on Jan. 10 and 11, 2017.
James, who, like Westbrook, was 17 at the time of the incidents but is being tried as an adult, faces two counts of first-degree rape, which can bring a mandatory life sentence.
A second man, Kaglin Green, 20, of Donaldsonville, also faces a count of being a principal to first-degree rape but has not gone to trial. Westbrook contended Wednesday that Green also raped him, though prosecutors had earlier said Green held Westbrook down.
Westbrook has also filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, James, Green and sheriff's employees over the incident, but the suit is on hold while the criminal cases proceed.
After a sexual assault nurse also testified Thursday morning, Derbes rested his case and Shannon Battiste, James' defense attorney, also rested without presenting any additional evidence.
Battiste has contended the sexual contact between James and Westbrook was consensual and part of a jailhouse relationship.
Before jurors heard Harminder's testimony, Derbes and Battiste discussed before 23rd Judicial District Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. how much of Harminder's report jurors would be allowed to see. The report includes a narrative recounting of Westbrook's second-degree murder case. The judge and attorneys eventually agreed to redact those sections from the report.
The jurors were not in the courtroom during this discussion.
Westbrook fatally stabbed Todd "T.J." Toups Jr., a St. Amant High School senior and choirboy, in the chest in October 2015 and was charged with second-degree murder. Westbrook claimed self-defense, and a jury acquitted him in February. At the time of the slaying, Westbrook was 16, which is why he was held in the parish jail's juvenile dorm.
On Wednesday, Battiste was allowed to raise the murder accusations against Westbrook and question him why he was able to fatally stab Toups but was supposedly too weak to fight off bullies in jail. Battiste has also sought to portray Westbrook as willing participant in sexual flirtations with James and others. On the stand, Westbrook said he is not gay and that he feared attack from the other youths.
Battiste had Harminder read from a section of the report that mentions "homosexual games," reminding jurors what Battiste asked Westbrook about the games on Wednesday.
Westbrook had testified that the game of hide-and-seek included Westbrook's searching for others in the jail dorm blindfolded and in the dark, but the game led to his not only being blindfolded but also having his butt slapped, his pants pulled down and his genitals touched.
Harminder's report said the games with Westbrook and others as the blindfolded person happened 10 to 20 times before the alleged rapes.
Tammy Lowery, a registered nurse who examined Westbrook on Jan. 13, 2017, only two days after the incidents, showed jurors pictures of small to medium sized cuts and abrasions on the back of Westbrook's neck and on his arms, elbows and forearms and discussed other body lacerations that would be consistent with sexual activity.
Westbrook testified Wednesday that, during the first of the alleged rapes, he was pinned down over a long table, with his arms behind his back and his face against the table.
On cross-examination, Battiste sought to downplay the seriousness of Westbrook's injuries as he questioned Lowery on how deeply the scratches and cuts on Westbrook's body had penetrated his skin.