Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Parish Attorney Andy Dotson and members of their staffs faced a nearly two-hour grilling during Wednesday's Metro Council meeting as council members continued to reckon with shifting public statements from both officials' offices about federal negotiations driving the effort to pass a stormwater utility fee.
Broome continued to blame Dotson's office for the confusion surrounding the source of a non-disclosure agreement that was regularly cited when city-parish officials were asked about impending federal action against the parish stormwater system. Dotson said he was never aware that there was confusion from the public or the council surrounding the NDA and that his staff never made statements publicly that worsened the confusion.
Broome also continued to push back against an assertion by Congressman Garret Graves that there is no hard deadline for a dedicated source of funding to be secured for stormwater work in the parish. Broome says federal regulators told her the city-parish must submit a plan in February with dedicated funding in place or enforcement negotiations will begin.
Graves says he was told by federal officials there is no hard deadline in place for that funding to be secured.
"I hope that we'll get a clear picture at some point," Councilwoman Laurie Adams said following the meeting.
At times, Broome and Dotson stood next to each other at the podium to answer questions from the council about where the narrative around the NDA went off the rails.
And by the end of the questioning, the council voted unanimously to reject the stormwater utility fee at the center of the debacle.
Wednesday’s meeting has been circled on the calendar of city-parish officials for more than a month as the date the council would vote on a stormwater utility fee following weeks of presentations pitching the proposal to council members, the media and the public. That campaign imploded last week when Broome's administration contradicted previous public statements by admitting that no non-disclosure agreement between the federal government and the city-parish concealing stormwater negotiations existed.
The fee was certain to fail heading into Wednesday's meeting after most council members said they intended to vote against it because they felt misled by the administration's past statements about the NDA.
Following recent floods, both Broome and the Metro Council have made a top priority of finding more money to improve the drainage system's ability to handle major rain events. And, since May 2021, federal regulators began threatening to take over the stormwater system if the parish doesn't make major improvements itself.
Parish officials pitched the stormwater utility fee as the solution to both problems. They said the money raised would be enough to stave off a takeover — but, for weeks, they declined to answer questions about why the fee needed to be passed so quickly and what the specific consequences of federal action could be, citing an NDA. Council members said they were told by the administration that the NDA was between the federal government and the city-parish.
Last Tuesday, the city-parish was forced to admit that an NDA with the federal government did not exist, and that it was instead prepared by the Parish Attorney's Office. Furious council members said they would not vote to approve the fee, and Broome asked for a vote on it to be canceled. Assistant chief administrative officer Kelvin Hill, who was central to proposing the fee, resigned Friday.
An item by Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. that would have fast-tracked an effort to remove Dotson from his post as parish attorney was also blocked by the council on Wednesday. That effort may still happen, but it will need to follow normal council procedures and could take weeks before it comes up for a public hearing.
Broome's office earlier Wednesday released documents from an Aug. 30 meeting with state and federal stormwater regulators that she said shows the city-parish faces a deadline to find funding by the beginning of next year.
Graves has stated that federal officials told him no hard deadline exists, but funds must be found soon. Council members on Wednesday expressed frustration that Broome and Graves haven't simply communicated about the negotiations with the federal government to come to a better understanding.
"Are we living in a parish where our mayor-president can't reach out to our congressman?" Councilman Dwight Hudson said. "He's been one of the most open and eager to help in an situation and we haven't reached out to him on an issue of huge federal enforcement, costing our taxpayers millions and millions of dollars."
By the end of the meeting, no action was taken on a handful of items and emergency items related to the debacle. Several would have requested additional public documents from the Parish Attorney's Office and another would have repealed the stormwater utility district that served as the framework for the fee.
The meeting was instead an opportunity for council members to publicly question and berate Broome's administration and the Parish Attorney's Office about the controversy.
At the end of the meeting, Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole reminded council members that despite the controversy of the past week, the issue of imminent federal enforcement against the city-parish's stormwater system still exists and needs to be addressed.
"We need to get in a room and have a very candid conversation and create a path forward for all of the 452,710 citizens who live in this parish, because if we don’t, then we’ve all failed those citizens and we all must take some accountability for that," Cole said.