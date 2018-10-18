A moving Memorial Day video shot by Advocate photo editor John Ballance won a first-place award in the Southern Newspapers Publishers Association's annual contest.
Ballance's video, which captured more than 11,000 American flags planted at the Louisiana State Capitol to honor heroes from the Revolutionary War to the present day, was named tops in SNPA's "Readers' Choice" category for videos. Votes were cast by SNPA members and their readers.
SNPA, founded in 1903, includes more 500 print and digital newspapers from 36 states.