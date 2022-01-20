East Baton Rouge is moving forward with plans to relocate and rebuild a bigger and better version of the Delmont Gardens Branch Library, which will require buying a vacant lot as part of a broader effort to revitalize areas around Plank Road.
Now that the city-parish has the Library Board of Control's blessing, Library Director Spencer Watts said the system will begin meeting with architects and land appraisers to determine the viability of proposals they've sat on for a few years to improve the branch.
"It's an exciting plan and it looks like a way to begin the goals and objectives of (the Plank Road Master Plan) and really be catalyst for development in that area," Watts said.
If the library system does acquire the property, it would mean relocating the Delmont Gardens Branch, presently on Lorraine Street, near the intersection of Plank Road and Mohican Street.
The move was overwhelming lauded by North Baton Rouge residents, who were presented with the conceptual drawings of the remodeling proposals last year.
"If we tried to renovate the existing building we would have to move out and then there would be the question of 'where would we go?'" said Mary Stein, assistant library director. "We don't want to shut down (the branch). The community uses this library. We cannot afford not to have library service in that community."
Renovating and updating infrastructure in the existing building would also be more costly, according to a systemwide facilities assessment conducted in 2014.
The Delmont Branch opened in 1984 and was partially remodeled in 2005. The Delmont branch overhaul was among several capital improvement projects included in the board's campaign to renew its 10-year property tax in 2015.
Per the 2014 estimations, building the new branch would cost more than $8 million, be just under 20,000 square feet, and include amenities like meeting rooms and collaborative study spaces which have become increasing popular at libraries in recent years.
After spending the last couple of years updating and building new branches in other parts of the system, the board is now focusing on Delmont, seeing the Plank Road revitalization plan as a prime opportunity to expand its services to the surrounding community with a faster timeline.
When Build Baton Rouge, the city-parish's redevelopment authority, unveiled its Plank Road Master Plan two years ago they included conceptual drawings they showing a 20,000-plus square-foot building on vacant land at the Plank Road intersection designated for a proposed civic center that could serve as a cornerstone community gathering space for the economically disinvested area.
The master plan is serving as the redevelopment authority's road map to transform the 4.3-mile section of Plank Road, stretching from 22nd Street to Harding Boulevard-Hooper Road, back to its former glory as a once thriving hub of business and commerce.
Projects on tap include a mixed-use development with more than 40 affordable housing units and a grocery store along a rapid bus line, renovating a 3,500 square-foot historic building into a food incubator, and providing financial and technical support to 15 new and existing minority-owned businesses.
After such positive response from the community on relocating the Delmont branch there and building a facility with community event space, akin to the Main Branch and River Center branches, the board wants to acquire the land now before someone else does.
"It will be months before we can purchase it but this seems like a good site," Stein said. "If we don't buy it, someone else will."