The Entergy Louisiana Contribution Committee presented the USS KIDD with a $3,000 check this week for repairs and upkeep of the Louisiana Memorial Plaza.
Names of all Louisiana military personnel who have died while in the service are engraved on the walls of the Plaza. On Memorial Day each year, a ceremony is held to add names of fallen service members.
The USS KIDD is a nonprofit focused on honoring Louisiana veterans.
“It is through donations like these that we will be able to continue our mission,” Cliff Deal, executive director of the USS KIDD Museum said.