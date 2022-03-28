Already alarmed at BR's increasing homicide rate, law enforcement leaders are disturbed to see another trend: a jump in brazen, daylight homicides impacting all areas of the city.
No region has been immune -- last month, a woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet while walking her toddler home from the park in the middle of the afternoon. Two weeks later, a man was shot and killed on Paige Street shortly after 1 p.m. And on Tuesday, a broad-daylight spat in the parking lot of a Southern University dorm erupted into gunfire.
Since last summer, along the I-10 corridor in the southern part of the parish, one person was killed in an ambush at a Siegen Lane IHOP, two people were killed near the Mall of Louisiana and a man was wounded in a robbery in the bathroom of an Essen Lane gas station.
“People feel more emboldened and brazen to commit offenses because they don’t feel the pressure of being held accountable," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.
The daylight killings are part of a larger trend of increased homicides. In East Baton Rouge Parish, 132 people were killed with a gun last year — the most on record — and 23 people have been shot and killed so far in 2022, according to an Advocate database.
“Daytime shootings have increased since 2020, since the pandemic, and that trend is still occurring,” Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul said.
The feeling of invincibility among the perpetrators stems from a breakdown in systems of accountability brought on by the pandemic, Moore and Paul said.
“It has exacerbated systems that are designed to reduce crime,” Paul said. “Think about it. The court systems, there’s a backlog and a lack of accountability. A woman suffering from addiction is stuck at home with her abuser. I think all of those things play into what we’re experiencing right now.”
The mayor's office, Moore and Paul all emphasized that the risk of being involved in a shooting remains extremely low for most of the roughly 456,000 people in the parish.
“If you’re not a part of gang activity or in an unfortunate domestic violence situation, your likelihood of being a victim of violent crime is very low,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
Still, the public nature of the killings has put some residents, local leaders and business groups on edge.
Dozens of bullets were fired into a car during the February shooting near the mall, at the busy intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.
“I passed down Bluebonnet Boulevard, where the shooting took place, about 10 or 15 minutes before it happened,” said Metro Councilwoman Laurie Adams, whose district contains the mall. “A few minutes' difference in my schedule and I could have been right there witnessing that. It was miraculous that no one was hit by a stray bullet in that busy, busy intersection at that time of the day.”
The incidents are frightening some citizens as they go about their day-to-day lives, and that's having a detrimental effect on the parish’s economic outlook, Councilman Dwight Hudson said.
“It’s prolific throughout the parish that folks don’t feel safe with the amount of crime we are seeing,” Hudson said. “Crime certainly is going to have an impact on commerce throughout the parish.”
To address the issue, Metro Council last year approved half a million dollars in federal funding for hiring prosecutors and public defenders in hopes of beefing up staffing at local courts to work through the backlog of cases. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome touted the city-parish’s investments in crime prevention with federal funds on Friday during the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Baton Rouge.
Crime cameras, license plate readers, youth employment programs and addiction recovery programs have all received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act in hopes of curbing the violent crime streak, Broome said.
At the conference, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul also touted his department’s efforts to hire more officers to address staffing shortages and increase policing.
Despite the recent incidents, Broome pointed out that the issue of gun violence has long plagued poorer, minority communities within the parish without receiving the same level of attention and concern.
“When it’s in a predominantly White neighborhood or near one, they stop the news and it’s breaking news,” Broome said. “It’s not breaking news when it happened on our side of town. That feeds the perspective.”
Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole argued that the recent daytime shootings seen in the southern, wealthier half of the parish, while still concerning, are far less frequent than similar incidents in North Baton Rouge. The only way to address violent crime in the parish is to provide crime-fighting resources throughout while also investing in education, business and after school programs in previously disinvested areas of the community, said Cole, a longtime North Baton Rouge resident who represents much of the area.
“These shootings have affected the economics in our community for forever,” Cole said. “We’ve got to address education in our schools, we’ve got to address food deserts in our community and we’ve got to address a lack of entertainment and resources. Once we do that, we’re going to see a huge decrease in crime.”