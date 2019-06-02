The stately live oak trees the Hundred Oaks neighborhood is known for aren’t looking so stately these days, and some residents blame a tree trimming contractor for Entergy for leaving behind a mangled mess.
Ruth Laney and others in Hundred Oaks say they are upset with what they describe as the “haphazard butchering” of live oaks that had provided a canopy on the main thoroughfare into their Baton Rouge community.
More care, they say, should have been taken in trimming the trees.
"It looks amateurish; like they didn't know what they were doing," said Laney, who has lived in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood for 15 years. "These trees are the focal point on the median along Hundred Oaks Avenue. They've been pretty much butchered."
Entergy officials defended the contractor's work, saying tree trimming is necessary to keep “safe and reliable” electric service flowing to customers. They said the contractor, ABC Professional Tree Services, was sent to the neighborhood in March to cut limbs and vegetation encroaching on power lines that run throughout the subdivision.
ABC Professional Tree Services did not respond to a telephone call last week seeking a response to the complaints by Hundred Oaks residents about the company's work.
Kyle Huffstickler, director of the city-parish's Department of Maintenance, said utility companies have the right to maintain their power lines and poles however they see fit along city servitudes to ensure residential service. Certain setbacks and line clearances are also mandated.
"They don't go out with the intention of trying to misshape and disfigure trees," Huffstickler said. "Sometimes, unfortunately, trees have to be pruned in way that falls within specific guidelines they have to follow."
"And live oaks, like the ones in Hundred Oaks, are not the type of trees that should have been planted near power lines in the first place," he added.
After Laney snapped some pictures recently and posted them to social media networking sites, it sparked an outpouring of comments from frustrated neighbors and residents in the surrounding community.
Fairleigh Cook Jackson, executive director of Preserve Louisiana, lives directly across the street from the ribbon of live oak trees that line the median of the main thoroughfare into the subdivision.
The trees that once had twisting limbs that intertwined to form a beautiful canopy along Hundred Oaks Avenue today look thin and sparse, she said. Most were left sculpted into Y-shaped structures around Entergy's power lines.
"As you drive down, it's a little heart-wrenching," Jackson said. "It feels like it just keeps happening. There has really been no improvement in the quality of tree care (Entergy) does every year."
Sissy Albertine lives in the Garden District and was shocked when she drove through Hundred Oaks recently and saw how the trees there look now.
"The trees make the neighborhood," she said. "I can’t believe they’re doing this. I'm going to be horrified if they start doing it in my subdivision."
Ronlyn Domingue, who lives nearby in the Glenmore Place subdivision, voiced the same concerns.
"Every tree we have is an important member of our community," she said. "Why aren't they hiring companies that will come in and try to preserve these trees instead of butchering them? Skilled arborists can come in and cut trees so (utility) lines are protected and not impact the beauty of the trees."
Lee Sabatini, a spokeswoman for Entergy, said in a prepared statement that Entergy hires tree-trimming contractors that are trained to trim trees according to modern pruning standards. She said they take into account the types of trees and their location near energized conductors.
"We’re aware of our customers’ concerns regarding how trees are trimmed and the importance of maintaining vegetation aesthetics," Sabatini wrote in an email. "Managing vegetation growth — keeping limbs and brush away from power lines — is important in helping provide customers with safe and reliable electricity."
She added that the company followed its standard practice of notifying customers by phone and/or door cards before crews arrived. “All trimming in Hundred Oaks was completed without any customer refusals," she wrote.
Sabatini acknowledged Entergy contracted with ABC Professional Tree Services, which did the tree pruning in March in the Hundred Oaks area. She said she had no knowledge of more recent tree trimming that was done two to three weeks and could not confirm if it was done for Entergy.
The city-parish’s Huffstickler said AT&T and/or Cox Communications could be using Entergy's power lines as well and might have been responsible for the second round of cutting, but spokespeople for both companies said they haven’t sent tree-trimming crews into Hundred Oaks recently.
"From the city’s perspective, the utility companies don't have to necessarily notify us," Huffstickler said. "Those are their power lines. People would get just as upset if a strong wind blew, knocking tree limbs up against lines and their power went out."