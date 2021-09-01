East Baton Rouge Parish residents without power are desperately trying to keep cool as summer heat returns to southeast Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
More than 100,000 homes and businesses had power outages Wednesday afternoon, driving people to cooling centers and ice distribution sites set up by local governments trying to keep their residents comfortable amid a heat advisory as power crews work to restore energy.
The Baker Fire Department and the city's officials started early at Baker High School on Wednesday, handing out bags of ice from the back of a trailer that had been filled with 4,800 bags Tuesday morning. More than half of the bags were passed out over the course of Tuesday and early Wednesday to residents trying to store food and cool drinks or bring ice to family members living in nearby areas that were hit harder by the storm.
“There are a lot of trees down, powerlines down, poles have snapped. Really as of yesterday, nothing was open in Clinton,” said Barbara Stevenson, who had evacuated to Baker to stay with her son and was back driving to Clinton on Wednesday to bring the ice to family that stayed behind. “I appreciate the resources because there’s nothing in Clinton, no ice, no gas. We’re just trying to help out each other.”
Baker’s fire department received a shipment of the ice on Friday in anticipation of widespread power outages in the town of 13,000 people. Roughly 40% of the town’s residents still didn’t have power as of Tuesday evening, a number Mayor Darnell Waites said he expected to drop to 25% by the end of Wednesday.
“I’m focused on making sure they’re as comfortable as possible,” Waites said. “We always help each other, the neighbors are always doing that, so that’s what I'm trying to do.”
The town “came out a lot better than we could have” from Ida, Fire Chief Chris Hunt said, although falling trees damaged several homes and caused the widespread outages.
The outages were even more pronounced in the city of Baton Rouge, where tens-of-thousands still didn’t have electricity on Wednesday. The city-parish government opened two centers where residents can charge their phones, cool off in the air conditioning and get food.
“I’ve never been through this before. I'm about to crack up. I just stay in my car, then I need gas,” said Kesha Jarrell, who lives near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center with her 5-year-old daughter. “I’m just trying to stay cool, put the windows up or just sleep in the car.”
The MLK center opened at noon on Wednesday and the available seating was quickly filled by people who don’t have power at home. The center, along with the Leo S. Butler Community Center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Metro Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole said.
“This is the community center for this whole entire district, and the next closest center doesn’t have lights,” said Cole, who represents District 7 where the MLK Center is located. “We’re going to have more people than we can handle.”
Roughly 65% of the people who live in District 7 were without power Wednesday afternoon, Cole said, including himself.
Sateria Tate-Alexander, executive director of Baton Rouge Community Street Teams, was also without power Wednesday afternoon. Her team of volunteers, which includes her mother that evacuated from New Orleans, will run the MLK Center, an opportunity she said she leapt at.
“Just to know that someone is even thinking of providing something as simple as electricity and cold air means a lot because it means a lot to me, so I’m glad I can provide it to community members,” Tate-Alexander said.