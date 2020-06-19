Members of Bike Baton Rouge this week noted the Metro Council's approval of a plan that places more than 100 miles of marked bicycle lanes and 250 miles of off-road bike paths and walking trails in the city's master transportation plan.
“We are extremely thankful to the Metro Council for voting to approve the plan and especially heartened to hear there were no votes in opposition,” Doug Moore, the president of Bike Baton Rouge, said this week.
The group said that, in 2015, Baton Rouge was designated a “focus city” by the Federal Highway Administration because of a high rate of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities and injures. The labeling let the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secure funding to create a plan to create safer conditions for those who walk and bike in Baton Rouge.
Interest in walking and bicycling has increased in recent months, as gym closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I’ve never seen so many people on bikes in Baton Rouge. It’s incredible," Moore said. "Imagine how much better it will be once elements of the plan start to become reality. ... Baton Rouge has the potential to become a great walking and biking city.