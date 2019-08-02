Police are investigating the death of a man found in an empty lot in Gonzales, Gonzales Police Department spokesperson Charlotte Smith said.
At 12:30 p.m. Friday officers arrived at an empty lot on North Willow Street where they found a man's body. Smith said the body was taken into custody by the Parish Coroner's Office.
Authorities have not positively identified the man yet and the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.
Smith said the death remains under investigation.
