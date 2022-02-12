In 2018, Joe Burrow was a good but unspectacular quarterback. Today, he’s at the top of pro football. Who could have seen this coming?
Some did. Maybe you did, too.
As Burrow gets ready to lead the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl, some former players and a long-time LSU football observer were asked when they realized that Burrow was special.
Bud Johnson has seen a lot of Tiger football, having come to LSU as assistant sports publicity director in 1958. He’s seen fewer hits harder than the one Burrow took on Jan. 1, 2019, in the Fiesta Bowl.
Burrow had thrown an interception when 313-pound Central Florida defensive end Joey Connors made a blindside block and drove him into the turf. Burrow slowly got up on his knees, then rolled onto his back and lay there before being helped to the sideline.
After that? Burrow passed for four touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in LSU’s 40-32 win.
“It was the tipoff that he was a good quarterback,” Johnson said. “He got creamed and came back from it and had a good ballgame. … I think it was a tipoff for the people who were in charge at the time that they’re not going to get a better quarterback to … throw the ball a lot.”
The rest is history: a Heisman Trophy, a national championship, and pro success. And Johnson is big on history.
“Bert Jones averaged 5 yards a carry in the NFL,” Johnson said, referencing the LSU star who had a 10-year pro career. “Joe was better than that. It’s not uncommon for him to average 5 yards in a game. This past season I was checking it because I remember what Bert did.”
That’s not the only likeness between Burrow and Jones, nor the most important one.
Ben Jones, Bert’s brother and an LSU wide receiver from 1972-74, was on the sidelines on Nov. 4, 1972, when the Tigers trailed Ole Miss 16-10. At the Ole Miss 10 with 1 second on the clock, LSU coach Charles McClendon gave his quarterback instructions. Jones’ response was classic.
“He winks at Charlie Mac,” Ben Jones said. “There was a confidence.”
It produced a touchdown pass and a 17-16 win. Jones sees this in Burrow.
“When they walked into the huddle, you can rest assured that those 20 eyes looking at him, they’re thinking, ‘Man, we’re fixing to do it!’” Jones said. “It’s undefinable, but you know it when it’s there.
“Joe doesn’t have the cannon arm that Bert had, but he’s just as accurate. He’s throwing passes … and every one was precision. How can you throw a perfect pass every time?”
Especially on third-and 17?
Every Tiger fan knows that play. Jimmy Field, who quarterbacked LSU from 1960-62, was in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2019, and remembers vividly.
Though LSU led 37-31 lead with 2:39 left to play, Texas was in position to give the ball back to its offense, which had already scored 24 second-half points. But, as Burrow’s pass protection collapsed, he stepped toward his left before throwing to Justin Jefferson, who took it 61 yards down the sideline for the game-clinching score.
“I knew then he was special,” Field said. “That may be one of the things that separates him. He’s able to sense where the rush is coming from and move around in the pocket and keep his eyes downfield at the same time. … That’s the mark of a great quarterback.”
Had that been a home game, it might have become the most memorable pass in Tiger Stadium history. That distinction applies to the “Earthquake Game” on Oct. 8, 1988, when Tommy Hodson’s fourth-down pass to Eddie Fuller with 1:41 left gave LSU a 7-6 win over Auburn, inspiring a crowd reaction so intense it was recorded on a seismograph on campus.
Hodson, who led the Tigers to two Southeastern Conference titles between 1986-89, didn’t jump on the Burrow bandwagon early.
“I am the toughest critic on quarterbacks,” Hodson said. “When he was a junior at LSU, what I was most impressed with was his toughness. I’ve seen so many guys that are good throwers, but they can’t stand in the pocket under pressure and under duress. That guy has courage in the pocket that you can’t teach. It’s rare. And that was when he was a junior, but he wasn’t much of a playmaker. I was, like, ‘He’s tough as nails, but can he make a play?’ Well, his senior year, he sure answered that.”
Hodson played six NFL seasons, which increases his appreciation for how Burrow has developed in only two years. When Burrow struggled with interceptions in midseason, he adapted, accepting sacks instead of turnovers, and the Bengals started thriving.
“I just think he’s wise beyond his years,” Hodson said. “He’s not Tom Brady yet, and I wouldn’t go there. A coach told me one time it takes about four or five years to really say that a guy can make it in the NFL as a quarterback, and if he can play four or five good, solid years, then he’s made it. Let’s not put too much pressure on him this early. But, boy, what a great start.”