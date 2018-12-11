East Baton Rouge is looking at changing the way it handles employee retirement benefits, upping fines and fees for services and other potential money-saving measures.
The Metro Council met Tuesday and quickly approved Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s $926 million “standstill” 2019 parish budget, but several council members said they’d like to revisit city-parish’s finances upon completion of an ongoing efficiency study.
The administration has hired Cincinnati-based Management Partners to comb through city-parish operations to look for cost savings. The study began in early September, and Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel expects to begin getting results by April or May. The city-parish paid $300,000 for a review of most departments, plus $200,000 to specifically investigate police department efficiency.
Councilman Dwight Hudson has asked the consultants to look into changing city-parish employee pensions. Currently, employees have a “defined benefit” – they know exactly how much they’ll receive in retirement. It’s the common pension plan among Louisiana government workers, Hudson said.
He’s interested in seeing if the city-parish could save money by switching to a defined contribution, a system similar to private-sector retirement plans wherein the employer matches some percentage of employee contributions, and the payout depends on the performance of an IRA.
Hudson isn’t sure how much the pension switch could save but said it’s worth investigating. If his colleagues are interested in the broad findings of the efficiency study, the city-parish would have to hire an actuary to determine the precise amount of savings, the councilman said.
The continuing efficiency study will consider all kinds of recommendations, though, Gissel said.
For one, residents may wind up paying more in fines and fees. For example, a person may own a blighted property with massively overgrown and unsightly plants that are at risk of attracting snakes and vermin. That landowner might not mind paying a $250 fine for a city-parish crew to clean up the lot if it’s cheaper than hiring a landscaping firm, said Maintenance Director Kyle Huffstickler.
The efficiency study will make sure permits and other costs are appropriate and up-to-date, Gissel said.
Yet much of the work will focus on ways the city-parish can improve its own operations.
“We do a poor job of grabbing grants,” Gissel said.
Right now, each department is in charge of looking for its own state and federal financial programs. The study will consider how the city-parish can do a better job finding appropriate grants, making sure application material is submitted correctly and partnering with nonprofits to stretch its money further, Gissel said.
Elsewhere, the study could recommend moving around staffing positions, sharing more equipment between departments and outsourcing some work, such as acquiring spare parts for the city-parish’s fleet of vehicles, Gissel said.
A few efficiency measures were approved last month, said procurement director Patti Wallace. Now, departments are empowered to hire professional services for up to $2,000 per year or spend up to $5,000 for services like repairs without going through the official procurement office — just as they’re already allowed to do with purchases of materials and supplies, Wallace said. The city-parish is also letting departments lease or lease-to-own equipment as long as it’s competitively bid, she said.
Gissel said those changes would make a big difference in the city-parish’s ability to perform work more quickly.
Council members said they looked forward to reviewing city-parish finances once the efficiency study is complete. Otherwise, there was no discussion of the 2019 budget, and the 4 p.m. meeting was over by 4:06 p.m. The mayor-president’s proposal won unanimous support, though council members Denise Amoroso, Chandler Loupe, LaMont Cole and Trae Welch were absent for the vote.
The proposal anticipates a $7 million spending increase — or 0.76 percent — over 2018.
Broome called it a "standstill" budget, though there are several noteworthy public safety expenditures. First responders will get $820,000 to buy new radios, a million dollars for a new aerial fire truck and $500,000 to replace police vehicles.
Other expenditures include funds to incentivize grocers to open shops in under-served neighborhoods and to hire a fourth assistant chief administrative officer to oversee the city-parish's public works departments.