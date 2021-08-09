BR.wildlsushot.adv 0005 bf.jpg

Paul Cassisa, a rising LSU senior majoring in Finance, enters the makeshift COVID-19 shot clinic in the lobby of the LSU Union Theater to receive his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Thursday July 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. He was in and out in no time flat saying it was quick and painless.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU announced more details on its plan for starting classes in the midst of a massive surge in COVID cases in a letter sent to students Monday.

Before arriving on campus, students will need to show proof of one of three things:

  • A negative COVID test no more than 5 days before arrival
  • A COVID vaccine
  • A positive test result no more than 90 days prior to your arrival on campus

To show proof they met one of those criteria, students must upload documents to an online portal. They will receive a confirmation email, which students should be prepared to show upon arriving on campus as proof they followed the rules, the letter said.

LSU to require unvaccinated students to take monthly COVID tests; vaccine not required

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Those who have already completed the vaccine reporting survey still need to go through this process because the two systems ask for different information, the university said.

Students living on campus need to complete the process before move-in day and should be ready to show staff their confirmation email.

Students who test positive for COVID during the process should report the test in the Daily Symptom Checker and self-isolate. 

Free testing and vaccinations are available on campus, the university said. 

LSU COVID vaccine mandate coming after FDA approval, president says; very large classes can be hybrid

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments