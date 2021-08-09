LSU announced more details on its plan for starting classes in the midst of a massive surge in COVID cases in a letter sent to students Monday.
Before arriving on campus, students will need to show proof of one of three things:
- A negative COVID test no more than 5 days before arrival
- A COVID vaccine
- A positive test result no more than 90 days prior to your arrival on campus
To show proof they met one of those criteria, students must upload documents to an online portal. They will receive a confirmation email, which students should be prepared to show upon arriving on campus as proof they followed the rules, the letter said.
Those who have already completed the vaccine reporting survey still need to go through this process because the two systems ask for different information, the university said.
Students living on campus need to complete the process before move-in day and should be ready to show staff their confirmation email.
Students who test positive for COVID during the process should report the test in the Daily Symptom Checker and self-isolate.
Free testing and vaccinations are available on campus, the university said.