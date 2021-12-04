A man who twice shot someone and demanded $200 cash after a fight outside a nightclub has been arrested on attempted murder, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say it was shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 26 when Ralphall Patterson, 30, picked a fight with someone leaving DJ Club Elite on Tom Drive, a street between Lobdell and Wooddale boulevards and just north of Bon Marche Community Park.
The victim tried to get away, hopping into the front seat of his 2010 BMW X5, police say, but Patterson walked up to the car and fired two rounds before he could drive off. One bullet struck the victim’s right arm; another grazed his left bicep, police say.
Patterson then demanded $200 from the victim, BRPD says.
Police say the man who was shot told investigators he knew Patterson, that they had met “on numerous occasions.” Paterson’s face wasn’t covered during the robbery, the victim said, so he recognized him right away.
When police presented a six-person photo lineup of people with similar features, police say the victim “immediately and positively” identified Patterson as the person who robbed him.
Patterson was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree attempted murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon — all felonies.