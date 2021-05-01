Flash Flood watch for SE Louisiana

There will be a Slight Risk of Severe Weather mainly during the daytime for areas in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. (Source: National Weather Service)

East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes will be under a flash flood watch starting early Sunday as southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi face a slight risk of severe weather, a report from the National Weather Service stated Saturday.

NWS issued the flood watch, which starts 1 a.m. Sunday.

West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension and Assumption parishes were among the parishes listed in the flood watch.

The severe weather risk will occur during the day Sunday; damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are possible.

NWS expects rounds of heavy rainfall along and north of I-10.

Forecasters project 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts Saturday through Sunday nights.

According to NWS, the high rainfall could overwhelm drainage capacity and cause ponding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Flash flooding is also possible where the heaviest rain falls.

