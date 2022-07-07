Entergy’s Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson, Mississippi, was taken offline Friday to address issues with its feedwater system. The next day, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator issued a notice to its utility members, including Entergy and Cleco, requiring them to ask their members to reduce their electricity use. Entergy Corp. ORG XMIT: MER2f22d536f40f1a9d2d8c07cfd1e0e