Keith Beauchamp was just 10 years old when, after rummaging through old issues of Jet Magazine in his parent's study, he first saw a photo of Emmett Till — a black teenager who was kidnapped, mutilated and murdered in Mississippi in 1955 for whistling at a white woman.

“Nothing hits you more than a visual,” remembered Beauchamp, a Baton Rouge-native.

The image later inspired Beauchamp, 48, to research the murder for his 2004 documentary "The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till," a movie whose revelations led the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into the slaying.

That film and others will be shown on Saturday, February 8 as part of the first annual Revelations in Black Film Festival. The program begins at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Family Life Center at 9700 Scenic Highway.

The festival's first day was Friday. Ticket sales will support students at Southern University who are unable to afford tuition.

The line-up of films will include documentaries exploring the civil rights era assassination of an NAACP official in Natchez and the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, which inspired leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. to hold the more well-known bus boycott in Montgomery in 1955.

“We’re not only talking about civil rights on a national level, we’re talking about civil rights right here in our backyard,"said Beauchamp, who grew up in Baker and graduated from Southern University.

Organizers hope the films will educate attendees on the struggles of their ancestors and inspire younger generations to participate in the fight for justice.

“One thing we say is that 'those days make these days',” said Charles Stokes, the president of Southern University's local alumni chapter, which is hosting the event.

For Deshireah Jackson, 16, a junior at Baker High School who attended the festival on Friday, the films introduced her to a whole new history of Baton Rouge.

"It taught me things that I didn't know before," Jackson said. "I was surprised to learn that Baton Rouge was actually a part of the bus boycott."

